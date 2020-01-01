News
OHP: 1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Lincoln County Crash
Wednesday, January 1st 2020, 9:19 PM CST
Updated:
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms that a Tulsa woman is now in custody after a deadly crash on the Turner Turnpike.
Troopers said 26-year old Candace Conley was speeding down the turnpike just west of Stroud Wednesday night when she hit the back of another car.
Troopers said that car lost control and flipped several times.
The crash killed 21-year old Mercedes Tyler from Edmond.
Troopers said Conley kept driving down the turnpike for about five miles before her car caught on fire.
Lincoln County Deputies said Conley then tried to run off, but deputies were able to catch her and take her into custody.