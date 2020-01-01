News
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Shooting Toddler
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County prosecutors charged the man accused of shooting his 18-month-old son in the head.
Javontay Jones is now charged with shooting with the intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and felony possession of a firearm. Tulsa Police say last Tuesday, Jones got into an argument with the mother of his child and her new boyfriend.
Investigators say at some point, he shot up the couple's SUV, hitting the baby in the head. The baby suffered critical injuries, but officers say he is now off life support and improving.
