News
Tulsa Police Search For Burglary Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for three suspects that broke into a house around 10 p.m. Wednesday night near Pine and Sheridan.
Police said the suspects forced the front door open and assaulted a man.
Police said the man's girlfriend managed to escape the house and called police.
Investigators said though there were valuable items inside the house, nothing was taken.
Police have not made any arrests and have limited suspect information.