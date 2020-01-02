Police Search For Suspect Accused In Death Of Norman 2-Year-Old
Police are searching for a suspect accused in the death of a Norman toddler, the Norman Police Department said.
According to authorities, at approximately 10:43 a.m. Norman Police responded to the 700 block of Vicksburg Avenue for a welfare check on a 2-year-old boy.
When officers located the boy inside the home, he was not breathing. Police said an EMSA unit responded and began to perform CPR. The child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The child showed signs of possible child abuse and physical trauma, according to authorities.
Police said investigators believe the child was in the care of his mother's live-in boyfriend, identified as 38-yea-old Christopher James Trent. Trent was not there when officer initially arrived at the home.
Trent's vehicle was found Wednesday night at Medicine Park.
Norman Police requested the assistance of Park Rangers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Comanche County Sheriff's Office in the search for Trent.
Anyone with information on Trent's whereabouts is asked to contact Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
This is a developing story.