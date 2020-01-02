New Urgent Care Center Opening in Pauls Valley
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - A new year brings a new urgent care center to Pauls Valley.
The opening of the new center means patients will once again have access to lab testings, radiology and overall urgent care.
The Southern Plains Medical Group will be running the center, which will be located in the former Pauls Valley General Hospital emergency room.
The old hospital closed suddenly back in the fall of 2018. Around that time staff at the former hospital told News 9 that it was a lifeline to the community. The next nearest hospital is 30 to 40 minutes away.
SPMG said their goal with their urgent care center is to return those services that were lost.
Two doctors, as well as other staff, will be at center from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. everyday.
The new center will have lab testing, so samples don't have to be sent to Oklahoma City or even out of state to get results. It will also offer radiology and imaging services.
The urgent care center officially opens Jan. 2. For more information head to the medical groups official Facebook page.