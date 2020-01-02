News
OHP Searches For Suspect Accused Of Killing Child In Norman
State Troopers shut down the Wichita Mountain Wildlife refuge early Thursday morning to search for a suspect accused of killing a child in Norman.
OHP said the suspect's vehicle was found in the refuge around 8 p.m. last night.
State Troopers, Norman Police, and Comanche County deputies spent the night scouring the refuge on the ground while a state helicopter used infrared to search from the air.
Investigators are not releasing the suspect's name right now.
We are working to get more details about the child's death that launched this manhunt.
This is a developing story...