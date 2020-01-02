News
1 Dead After Sapulpa Crash, Police Say
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Police said one person is dead and another in the hospital after a crash in the Sapulpa area Wednesday night.
Sapulpa Police said an SUV went off the road and crashed into a ditch around 11 p.m. last night, killing one person.
Police said the vehicle crashed near 81st Street and New Sapulpa Road.
Two people were inside the SUV during the crash.
Right now, it's not clear if the person killed is the driver or the passenger.
Officers are not sure what caused the driver to lose control. No other vehicles were involved.
Right now, Sapulpa Police are working to notify the family.