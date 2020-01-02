McAlester Police Question, Release Person of Interest in Deadly New Year's Day Shooting
McALESTER, Oklahoma - McAlester detectives are still searching for a the shooter they say killed taxi cab driver on New Year’s Day.
Investigators told News On 6 they talked with a “person of interest” Wednesday evening, but after interviewing them detectives let the person go with no arrest.
McAlester Police said someone shot and killed 25-year old Dustin Parker inside his work car just after 6:30 Wednesday morning.
Officers said Parker died while on the job with Rover Taxi, which offered free rides home on New Year's Eve.
Investigators said someone reported hearing shots in a neighborhood early in the morning on New Year’s Day. When officers went to check it out, they said they found Parker already dead.
Investigators said they believe someone shot Parker from outside the cab because there were several bullet holes on the driver's side of the car.
Rover Taxi is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that help solve the murder.
Anyone with information that could help investigators can call the McAlester Police Department at 918-423-1212.