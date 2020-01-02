News
Teenage Girl's Body Found Near Boat Ramp In Mayes County
Thursday, January 2nd 2020, 8:58 AM CST
Updated:
A 17-year-old girl is dead and two people are in custody in Mayes County. Mayes County Deputies found the body of a missing girl in Wednesday evening.
Deputies said the victim's mother and stepfather called and reported their daughter missing New Year's Day. Mayes County deputies started to search and then recovered the girl's body at a boat ramp near the Spring Creek Recreation Area.
Officials said it looks like the victim has been shot.
Right now, deputies have one adult and one juvenile in custody. They have requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the homicide.
News On 6 reporter Reagan Ledbetter is in Mayes County and will have more on this story on News On 6 at Noon.