U.S. Census Bureau Data Shows Oklahoma is Nearing 4 Million Population Mark
TULSA, Oklahoma - The U.S. Census Bureau has released new data about how many people are now living in Oklahoma and the Tulsa area.
From April of 2010 to July 2019 Oklahoma’s population grew more than 5-percent, adding about 200,000 people. That’s slightly less than the national average of a little more than 6-percent.
As of last July, the census bureau said more than 3.9 million people called Oklahoma home.
The U.S. Census Bureau data shows Tulsa grew by a little more than 2-percent, adding almost 9,000 more people. Tulsa's population is now just over 400,000.
Estimates show Tulsa County's population grew by 7.4-percent, or 45,000, with more than 648,000 people.
Broken Arrow's population jumped 10.5-percent, adding almost 11,000 people.
Oklahoma City saw a nearly 12-percent increase, growing by close to 70,000 people. It's overall population is just over 649,000. With its growth, OKC will likely come out as one of the top 30 largest cities in the 2020 census.