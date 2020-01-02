News
Broken Arrow Bank Robbery Suspect Dies By Suicide, Police Say
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police said the suspect in a bank robbery Tuesday has died by suicide.
Police said a man robbed the Arvest Bank location at 2029 West Kenosha around 1:15 p.m. December 31. That same day, he went to Okmulgee County where police said he took his own life.
Related Story: Broken Arrow Police Search For Arvest Bank Robber
The suspect man entered the bank and implied he had a weapon, Officer Chris Walker said. No one was hurt in the robbery.
The man's name has not been released. Broken Arrow Police said he was 23 years old. The money from the robbery was recovered, police said.
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Medical Examiner will investigate the man's death.