Man Arrested After Woman Shot In Broken Arrow, Police Say
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police said Wyatt McKinley Manns, 18, was arrested after a shooting in the 2300 block of East Fargo Street New Year's Day.
Police said they responded to a shooting call on Wednesday around 7:25 p.m. A woman had been shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, an arrest report said.
The woman told police she was in a vehicle with four other people who met Manns to sell him some marijuana, the arresting officer said. Police said she knew Manns and identified him as the shooter.
Manns opened fire on the Chevy Impala, hitting the woman in the calf, according to the arrest report. Police said she's expected to be OK.
While officers were investigating on East Fargo, they said Manns returned to the home and admitted firing 10 rounds then disposing of the shell casings.
Police said Manns is expected to face one count of shooting with intent to kill and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.