Owasso Police Ask For Public's Help After Man Shot To Death
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso police are asking the public for help as they search for answers after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in his apartment.
Officers said even after speaking with neighbors and people in the area, they don’t have a suspect in the deadly shooting.
The investigation started Monday night after a friend walked into 21-year-old Tyler Collins' apartment near 3rd and Main and found him with a gun shot wound to the head. Detectives say they do not believe this is a random shooting and that they have spoken with neighbors trying to get more information that could lead to a suspect.
They would like to talk to anyone who might have information about Collins' death to contact them.
“Neighbors that may have heard anything, anybody that has video, to let us know so that we can come see it, come watch it, or come interview somebody," said Lt. Nick Boatman, Owasso Police.
You can remain anonymous by calling their tip line at 918-272-COPS.