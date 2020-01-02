News
Tulsa Co. Deputies Arrest 3 In Connection To Murder Last Month
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Deputies arrested three people in connection to a murder last month.
Deputies said they arrested Tyler Coyle, Taylor Harper, and Destiny Asher on first-degree murder complaints. Deputies haven't said what their specific roles were in the alleged murder of Jared Langworthy.
They had previously arrested Cody Fulmer. Investigators said both Fulmer and the victim had ties to the United Aryan Brotherhood gang, but the victim's mother claims they were not gang affiliated.