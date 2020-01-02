News
Consumer Safety Website Lists Product Recalls
WASHINGTON - The Consumer Product Safety Commission reminds you to check your home for dangerous products. The agency issues about 300 recalls a year.
But nearly 90 percent of people never return the recalled products, mostly because they just don't know about them.
"We have over 15,000 category of products that touches everyone's lives in some way, whether it's clothing or furniture or children products and toys, sports equipment, electronic equipment," said Joe Martyak, Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Experts recommend registering a new product with the maker when you buy it, so they can notify you of a recall. You can also check the CPSC's website for products that are currently under a recall.