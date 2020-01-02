Comanche Co. Deputies Shut Down Wildlife Refuge To Search For Man Accused Of Killing A Norman Child
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection with a homicide case in Norman.
Norman police said 38-year-old Christopher Trent killed a 2-year-old and could now be in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
“We will have units here in the area throughout the night,” Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said.
Norman police informed authorities in Comanche County deputies what Trent's tag number is.
Shortly after that, deputies found his vehicle, but have found no other clues so far. They closed off the refuge for much of Thursday to make sure everyone in the area stays safe.
“We were coming to go to the refuge and maybe climb up Mount Scott or something,” said Jordan Santos, a local hiker. “There were cop cars in the way and they had us turn around.”
If you have any information, the sheriff said you can call them at 580-353-4280 and they’ll take a look. The search will resume at 8 a.m. Friday.