Fiery Car Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Year Old Injured In Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Sapulpa police said a woman was killed and her 2-year-old child was injured in a fiery crash Wednesday night.
Paige Cohen died when her SUV went off the road and crashed into a ditch around 11 p.m. January 1, police said. The 19-year-old woman was trapped in the vehicle, according to Major Mike Reed, SPD.
The vehicle crashed near West 81st Street and New Sapulpa Road and caught fire.
Cohen and her 2-year-old boy were inside the SUV during the crash.
Police said a bystander saw the crash and was able to get the toddler out of the vehicle but was unable to get Cohen out of the vehicle because she was pinned.
Officers are not sure what caused the driver to lose control.
"It looks like it was just a slow veer off the edge of the road off the righthand side of the road. Didn't cross traffic so it was the same direction,” said Captain Glenn Coffey with Sapulpa PD.
Officers say they’re reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses.
Family members say the 2-year-old has a couple of broken bones but is expected to be okay.