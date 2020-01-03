Early next week a stronger looking upper system will brush the region, but moisture will also be lacking. This will basically bring another dip in temperatures Tuesday with highs expected in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday into Thursday the pressure gradient cranks-up in advance of the next stronger upper level system resulting with strong south winds Wednesday that will enhance the fire danger spread across a large part of the state. But low-level moisture appears to make a return and we’ll be increasing some rain chances for Thursday into Friday of late next week followed by another cool-down into the following weekend.