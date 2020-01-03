Slight Chance Of Showers Friday For Northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Its back to big coats today for most locations with highs expected in the upper 40s to lower 50s along with a gusty northwest wind. We’re tracking several systems over the next few days, but precipitation chances will remain rather sparse until later next week.
A fast-moving system is about to exit our area this morning and will result in highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s for most of northeastern OK today along with northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph. Clouds should quickly exit this morning with any shower or sprinkle activity quickly exiting the region through the morning to midday period.
Around or shortly after the lunch hour we’ll notice the clouds thinning and clearing from the west to east with afternoon sunshine for the metro westward.
Later tonight a fast-moving upper level wave will drop across the Mid-Missouri Valley region bringing another glancing blow of cold air across NE OK Saturday morning to midday.
Overnight into early Saturday morning a few clouds may produce some snow flurries near Miami to Joplin to Fayetteville, but the odds will remain very low for this chance from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. early Saturday. Chilly weather should persist Saturday afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s along with north winds and mostly sunny conditions. Sunday also should be rather nice with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s despite a northwest wind remaining for most of the day.
Early next week a stronger looking upper system will brush the region, but moisture will also be lacking. This will basically bring another dip in temperatures Tuesday with highs expected in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday into Thursday the pressure gradient cranks-up in advance of the next stronger upper level system resulting with strong south winds Wednesday that will enhance the fire danger spread across a large part of the state. But low-level moisture appears to make a return and we’ll be increasing some rain chances for Thursday into Friday of late next week followed by another cool-down into the following weekend.
Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone