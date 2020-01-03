News
Byron Shepard Expected To Be Sentenced To Death Friday
Friday, January 3rd 2020, 7:55 AM CST
Updated:
The formal sentencing for Byron Shepard is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Pottawatomie County Courthouse.
A jury convicted Shepard late last year of killing Tecumseh officer Justin Terney in 2017.
Terney was 22 when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop. From the start, the prosecution in this case said they would be seeking the death penalty.
The defense tried every opportunity to avoid a death sentence for Shepard, arguing he suffered from depression, telling jurors he even allegedly scored in the intellectual disability range on an IQ test.
However, the prosecution said that Shepard made his intentions clear when he shot Terney that March night.
Related Stories: