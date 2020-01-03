The fatal accident shut down lanes in the area for hours, but they were opened back up around 2 a.m.



Oklahoma City Police were at the scene along with multiple other agencies.



The spokesperson for the department, Capt. Larry Withrow, said the accident involved an off duty OKC police officer who was on his way home from work.



Capt. Withrow said the officer hit someone who was walking on I-40. At least one other car hit the victim, but police are still trying to figure out what happened and said there could be other cars that were involved.



Since one of the department's cruisers was involved, the police department said they would be taking over the crash investigation. They also said they would decide what's next for the officer.



"Its very early in the investigation and his status would be determined at a later time once the investigation has moved further," said Capt. Withrow.



The department didn't give News 9 an update on the condition of the officer but said he was expected to be okay.



OKC Police has not released the name of the officer or any information on the victim.



They are asking for anyone who thinks they were involved in the crash or that has additional information to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.