Tulsa Singer AleXa Scores Hit On Korean Pop Music Scene
TULSA, Oklahoma - Korean pop music is becoming more popular in America, with acts like BTS selling out stadiums and making millions in the U.S.
But the apparent suicides of two performers highlight the pressure artists face, especially female stars.
Alexaundra Schneiderman is a Korean-American singer from Tulsa. The rising K-Pop star goes by the stage name AleXa. She said the tough industry is filled with pressure including the short shelf-life of many acts.
"They're called idols because they're put on this pedestal of kind of like untouchable perfection, I guess, in the public's eyes," she said.
"I myself have struggled with self-confidence for years and finding the capability to love myself, but I have recently stumbled upon that."
AleXa's first single debuted in October and has more than 9.5 million views.