Counselors Available At Chouteau High School After 1 Classmate Murdered, Another Arrested
CHOUTEAU, Oklahoma - Even though school is not in session, one district in Mayes County will have counselors available Friday following the shooting death of a 17-year-old student.
The Chouteau-Mazie school district says counseling services will be made available for students starting at 9 a.m. at the high school.
In a statement, the district said: "We are saddened to learn of the tragic loss of one of our high school students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student's family."
Mayes County deputies found 17-year-old Kirstan Patterson's body Wednesday just south of Locust Grove at the Spring Creek Boat Ramp. Patterson's mother and stepfather reported her missing just hours earlier, authorities said.
Two people are now in custody charged with first-degree murder in her death.
Court documents show Cheyenne Blalock and her boyfriend Andrew Hall discussed several ways to kill Patterson because of claims of a sexually transmitted disease and issues at school. Investigators said both suspects admitted a hunting rifle was used to kill Patterson but that each claims the other actually shot the victim.
Prosecutors say Blalock and Patterson went to school together.