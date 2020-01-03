News
Young Fan Meets NBA Rookie Of The Year Luka Doncic
DALLAS, Texas - A young Dallas Mavericks fan got the chance to meet his hero thanks to a sign and one of one of the team's assistant coaches.
The young fan with epilepsy held a sign that said he's been seizure free for 9 months and watching Luka Doncic play has helped.
Mavs assistant coach Darrell Armstrong saw the sign and made sure the boy met his hero.
The fan was able to shake the hand and pose for a picture with the reigning NBA rookie of the year. After the game, Luka found the fan again and gave him his game-worn sneakers.