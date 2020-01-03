OBNDD Seizes Marijuana At Norman Dispensary
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A Norman medical marijuana dispensary is forced to close its doors for non-compliance.
According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBNDD), agents seized all of the marijuana at the Mr. Green Store near 112th Avenue NE and East Robinson Streat, after the owner failed to renew their license in 2019.
The dispensary owner surrendered the product to narcotics agents in December, OBNDD spokesperson Mark Woodward said.
Dispensaries are required to obtain licenses from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) and OBNDD.
OBNDD indicated the store was operating without either license when narcotics agents seized the inventory.
“If the license expires and there is evidence to suggest the owner is in the process of renewing the license, we’ll work with them, but this store was not in the process,” Woodard said.
Mr. Green Store is one of only a few retail dispensaries to surrender a license since 2018, according to OBNDD