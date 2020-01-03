News
Bixby's Harmony Pedestrian Bridge To Get Facelift
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Harmony Bridge in Bixby is getting a facelift. The City shared renderings of what the bridge will look like after construction.
The pedestrian bridge runs parallel to Memorial over the Arkansas River.
Phase one begins on Monday and will include washing and painting the bridge, as well as replacing the current fencing. The City will close the bridge while crews work on it. It's expected to take about four months.
Crews will then work on surfacing and lights.