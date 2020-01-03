Tulsa First Responders Raise $12K For Hydrants Of Hope Charity
TULSA, Oklahoma -
In September, 250 Tulsa first responders climbed 110 flights of stairs in downtown to honor those who died on 9/11. On Friday, firefighters gave the proceeds from the climb to a charity started by a fallen Tulsa firefighter.
Each year, all of the money firefighters raise from the 9/11 stair climb goes to the charity Hydrants of Hope. This year they donated $12,000 dollars.
Hydrants of Hope was started by fallen Tulsa firefighter Mark Meyer. Meyer was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. After a long battle, he died in March of last year.
The former firefighter founded Hydrants of Hope to benefit children battling cancer.
Each year Tulsa first responders climb 110 flights of stairs at the First Place tower in downtown Tulsa to honor those who died on 9/11. They take the proceeds from that and donate them to Mark's wife and daughter for Hydrants for Hope.
"I love everything that the stair climb stands for," said Selina Meyer, Mark's widow.
"So the connection that that has for me makes it even more meaningful. Of course I love the firefighting industry, the business. I love all the firefighters."
This year will be the fourth year of the Tulsa 9/11 stair climb. Each year it has grown by at least 100 participants.