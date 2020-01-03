SAPULPA, Oklahoma - According to the Sapulpa police department, a Silver Alert has been issued for a disabled man. 

Police said Tommy Benson, 67, was last seen near 221 West Hobson Avenue in Sapulpa. 

Benson is described as a male last seen wearing a blue sweat shirt, black and white tennis shoes, and a blue jacket. 

You're asked to call the Sapulpa police department if you think you've seen him. 