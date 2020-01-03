Tulsa Police: Man Arrested For Lewd Proposals To 14-Year-Old
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man arrested last year for indecent exposure faces a new charge of making a lewd proposal to a child.
Just six months after Cory Childers pleaded guilty and went to jail for outraging public decency, he now faces a new charge.
An affidavit said it started when an undercover cyber crimes detective posing as a 14-year-old girl posted online, "guys my age don't have a clue."
Sgt. Eric Leverington with the Tulsa Police Department said Cory Childers took the bait within minutes.
"I identified myself as underage," said Leverington. "He said he didn't want to talk to me."
Moments later he said Childers sent explicit photos.
The affidavit said Childers used the username "ImmaHugeNerd," and "requested the fourteen-year-old girl switch to another app to video chat so she could see what he was doing to himself."
Police traced the username to Childers' address and served a search warrant to his home near 41st and Yale.
"Whenever I went to his house, I was able to find the exact couch and room, and children's toys and the family dog. I knew for sure it was him," Leverington said.
Last February, Owasso police arrested Childers after a woman told officers Childers made eye contact with her while exposing and touching himself in a store parking lot. He was convicted of a lesser crime and served about six weeks in jail.
"He has a problem. He's been arrested for sex crimes in the past year. Our goal is to get him identified, off the street, and held accountable for what he's done," Leverington said.
Childers is now charged with lewd or indecent proposal to a child.
"We want to stop them before they get a real victim," said Leverington.
Childers was supposed to check in with the judge Monday to give an update on how he's doing with his past case, and now he faces this new crime.
He has since bonded out of jail.