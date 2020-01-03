Muskogee Police: Woman Arrested After Fake Kidnapping Story
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee police arrested a woman who they said claimed she was kidnapped and that someone set her car on fire.
Police said they now believe the woman made up the kidnapping story and set her own car on fire.
Police said Chasity Brewer called them in December saying she had been kidnapped by two men with weapons. Investigators said they quickly realized her story wasn’t matching up with the evidence.
Muskogee police said Brewer told them she was driving and stopped for a car that had broken down and two men got inside of her car and made her drive to another location.
She told police she escaped, and her husband picked her up. When he took her back to her car it was in flames.
Police said her story wasn’t matching up with the evidence.
"He discovered that she indeed was not kidnapped, that she set the car on fire herself, and called for officers,” said Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin. “Obviously, it is our job to investigate any crime that is reported and to look into it. That is what we do willingly, but it is a little disheartening when you get into an investigation and discover that the victim is not actually a victim."
Brewer was arrested on complaints of arson, false reporting of a crime, and making a fake insurance claim.