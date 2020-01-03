Tulsa Police Fugitive Warrants Unit Works To Make City Safer
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Fugitive Warrants Unit goes after the worst of the worst criminals in the city. When there is a killer, rapist or robber that needs to be caught, this unit is very good at tracking them down.
After an 18-month-old child was shot in the head in December, the Fugitive Warrants Unit caught the suspect.
After a woman was sexually assaulted, beat and tortured the warrants unit was called in again. After a shooting a fitness club in July, they were also there.
"A lot of those people that we chase will end up all over the country. We've had people arrested in Florida and Detroit this year on a homicide," said Lt. Lance Eberle.
The unit tracks down and arrests suspects who are accused of committing some the most heinous crimes in the city of Tulsa. The nearly 10-person unit operates covertly in plain clothes on the streets, flying under the radar. They are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
"I think the number of these crimes that these guys investigate drives them to work hard and to get things done. Once they are in handcuffs, they are in jail and we are on to the next one," said Eberle.
Over the last year in 2019, the unit told News On 6 they arrested 302 people. That includes 37 homicide suspects, 55 people accused of child crimes, 42 suspected rapists, 56 robbers, 37 People charged with violent assaults, and 37 domestic assault suspects - plus 38 other violent criminals.
"It demonstrates the work that these guys do throughout the year, working unknown hours on call on weekends and birthdays," said Eberle.
Eberle said the high arrest numbers show their hard work, but most importantly their work gives victim's families some peace of mind.
"Knowing that you've had a part in taking them off the street where they cannot hurt somebody else is a pretty rewarding feeling," said Lt. Eberle.