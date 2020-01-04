News
Troopers Say Man Killed After Collision While Riding Bike Along I-40
Saturday, January 4th 2020, 8:20 AM CST
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man was killed while riding his bike along I-40 on Friday.
According to Troopers, Cody Ellis was riding eastbound on I-40 east of Checotah around 3 pm. The accident report says Ellis entered the outside lane of traffic and a car driving eastbound was not able to stop in time before hitting Ellis.
Ellis was thrown from his bike and came to rest in the roadway. He was transported by Checotah EMS to St. Francis where he was pronounced dead.