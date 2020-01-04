News
Glenpool Man Receives 3 Year Sentence For Sex With Underage Girl
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - A judge has sentenced a man to three years in prison after he admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Glenpool police arrested Adam Alshekhly in July of 2019. Officer say Alshekhly was 22 when he met the girl on SnapChat. According to officers Alshekhly sent an Uber to pick up the girl and take her to a Glenpool hotel where they had sex.
Police say Alshekhly knew the girl’s age but told her to lie and tell people she was 16. The judge in the ruled that Alshekhly will have to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.