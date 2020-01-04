News
University Of Tulsa Hosts High School Robotics Competition
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - More than 800 Oklahoma High School students will be tuning in for a Robotics Challenge against students from across the country.
9th through 10th grader teams will receive a Kit of Parts made up of motors, batteries, control system components, construction materials and a mix of additional automation components with limited instructions. Teams will have limited time to design and build a robot to meet this year's engineering challenge.
The event is put on by FIRST or "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology" and they say the competition gives students hands-on opportunities to learn about engineering and science.
This event kicked off at 9 a.m.