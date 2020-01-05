News
Muskogee Police Investigate Armed Robbery Outside Dollar General
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee police are searching for the suspect accused of robbing a 74-year-old man outside of a Dollar General Saturday.
Police say the victim was getting into his car on Saturday when the suspect approached him and hit him with a gun. Investigators say when the victim tried to run, the suspect fired shots at him.
The victim is hurt but is expected to be okay. If you know anything you are asked to call Muskogee Police.