Tulsa Historical Society Exhibit Combines Tulsa's Past With The Present
TULSA, Oklahoma - An exhibit at the Tulsa Historical Society is bringing the city's past to life.
The man behind the exhibit is News On 6 production assistant Patrick McNicholas. He uses photography editing to combine an image of the city's past with its present.
Visitors got to check out the display for free on Saturday. Patrick says the idea came from a co-worker here at channel 6.
"He's kind of a collector of historical photographs and he had posted an image that was a google street view, so it was almost the exact same image, so I created this animation and the response was just kind of overwhelming,” said McNicholas.
The exhibit runs until June and it's free every Saturday.