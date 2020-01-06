$5.7 Million Construction Project Begins On Cherry Street
TULSA, Oklahoma - A $5. 7 million construction project will begin on Cherry Street on Monday and it will have a big impact on drivers and shoppers.
Starting Monday the eastbound lanes of 15th street, including the parking lane will be closed and all traffic will he shifted to the westbound lanes. This will close all on-street parking in both directions.
Construction crews will start to replace a six-inch water main along 15th street during this phase of the project. The nearly $6 million project is being funded by the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax and will include several improvements. The city says all businesses, sidewalks, and surface lots between Peoria and Utica will stay open.
Along with the water main replacement, crews will improve stormwater drainage, repair sidewalks where needed, add back-in angle parking on the north side of the road, and parallel parking on the south side. The city says they will also be restriping crosswalks and adding flashing beacons for safety.
The city says this phase of the project will be done in the summer. The last phase of the project will start in the summer and is expected to be completed in September.