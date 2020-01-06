News
Crews Begin I-44 Bridge Repairs In Tulsa
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The commutes could be longer for some drivers as crews begin making bridge repairs on I-44.
On Monday workers will begin making repairs on I-44 at Highway 169. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says it plans to replace damaged pavement in the eastbound lanes and also repair the piers that were hit during a crash in June.
Two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane will be closed during the project which is expected to wrap up early next month. Ramps will also be closed on 169 between 81st Street South and 61st Street South for a sign project that begins Monday evening. That work includes the right lane on northbound 169.
Those lanes will close from 7 pm Monday evening until 6 am Tuesday morning.