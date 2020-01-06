Funeral Service Scheduled For McAlester Taxi Driver
McALESTER, Oklahoma - This morning family and friends will lay to rest the McAlester taxi driver found murdered on New Years Day. The funeral service for Dustin Parker is set for 10 am Monday morning at the McAlester Expo.
Dustin's obituary says he loved to read, dance and sing and says he was a wonderful husband and father to four children. He was also a founding member for the McAlester's chapter of Oklahomans for Equality.
Investigators say someone shot and killed Parker around 6:30 in the morning on New Year's Day. He was on the job with Rover Taxi at the time. Parker's obituary says he played an instrumental part as manager of the new taxi service in McAlester.
It says he loved his work and loved being able to provide for his family. On Sunday the Dominio's in McAlester created a "Dustin Special" to raise money for his family.
"It makes us feel really good and we know when we found this out that we wanted to be part of it," said customer Beth Runwon.
McAlester detectives are still searching for the shooter. If you have any information that could help in the case, call the police. Rover Taxi has offered a 5,000 dollar reward.
