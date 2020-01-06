News
Tulsa Police Searching For Driver In Early Morning Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a driver who they say ran away after an early morning chase.
Police say they tried to stop a car on Highway 75 just south of I-44 but the driver wouldn’t pull over. Not long after the driver turned into the Parkview Terrace Apartments near South Union and 61st Street. The driver got out and ran away while two passengers stayed in the car.
Police questioned one of the passengers and then released them. The second person went to jail for warrants. Police think they know who the driver is but have not found him yet. Officers think the driver in this chase ran because he had warrants for his arrest.
They say the car was not stolen.