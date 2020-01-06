All of this means increasing rain chances Thursday into part of Friday with the potential for some wintry precip on the backside of the departing system late Friday night into Saturday morning across northern OK. This chance remains low but may increase over the next few days. The chances for scattered showers or storms Thursday into Friday will be increasing some, at least for the eastern third of the state. The potential will also remain for a few strong to severe storms developing Friday across far southeastern OK or northeast Texas, where deeper moisture and instability should overlap.