Northeastern Oklahoma To See A Late Week Active Pattern
Pleasant conditions will remain on Monday across the entire eastern OK region with highs reaching the mid-50s along with light winds, mostly from the northwest by afternoon.
The first part of the week appears warm with increasing wind speeds Wednesday before active weather arrives for the latter half of the week. Some potential will also exist for wintry precipitation Saturday across part of eastern OK based on the latest consensus.
Ridging across the Mexican Plateau into south Texas will keep moisture well south of the region for another day or so before our next upper-level trough drops down across the northern stream into Oklahoma. This will result in showers or even thunder chances by Thursday into Friday with another stronger upper-level trough attempting to close-off near the Red River Friday into the weekend.
All of this means increasing rain chances Thursday into part of Friday with the potential for some wintry precip on the backside of the departing system late Friday night into Saturday morning across northern OK. This chance remains low but may increase over the next few days. The chances for scattered showers or storms Thursday into Friday will be increasing some, at least for the eastern third of the state. The potential will also remain for a few strong to severe storms developing Friday across far southeastern OK or northeast Texas, where deeper moisture and instability should overlap.
Before the pattern brings the shower and storm chances, it will also bring breezy to windy conditions across the plains eventually increasing the fire spread danger for the state soon. The fire danger is slightly elevated today but will continue to increase too much higher possibilities Wednesday as strong south winds from 20 to 40 mph will be possible during the day Wednesday.
Temperatures will start seasonably cold this morning with most locations in the 20s to lower 30s. Clear sky and afternoon highs reaching the mid-50s will remain likely before a weak cold front passes the area this afternoon. Lows in the 20s and 30s Tuesday morning will be followed by highs in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday with southwest winds quickly returning by midday to afternoon. Wednesday the stronger winds will offset the gain in temperatures with highs reaching the upper 50s near 60 before the chances for showers or storms will appear Thursday into Friday.
Thursday morning lows will be in the 40s with highs in the mid-60s. The cold front will pass the area Thursday night with some overrunning precipitation possible Friday across the northern areas with storms across southeastern OK.
Chilly weather returns Friday with lows near 40 and highs in the lower 50s. Saturday morning lows will be near freezing with highs more the likely remaining in the upper 30s or lower 40s along with the chance for some wintry precipitation. Sunday the sunshine returns with lows near or slightly below freezing and highs in the lower to mid-50s.