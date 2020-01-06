Poached Elk Discarded In Tulsa Alleyway; Game Wardens Investigating
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Game Wardens are asking for your help after an elk was dumped in a busy part of Tulsa.
Investigators say they got a call around 9:30 pm on Christmas Eve saying that someone found the elk calf in the alley behind the old Sears building at 21st and Yale. They believe a poacher killed the young cow on December 23rd or 24th.
Game wardens say only the backstraps were taken leaving the rest of the animal to waste. Oklahoma does have free-ranging elk herds in several parts of the state, including near Tahlequah but not in the Tulsa area.
Game Warden Carlos Gomez is asking for any information about anyone from the Tulsa area who may have killed an elk near the end of December. Gomez says tips can remain anonymous.