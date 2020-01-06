Murdered McAlester Taxi Driver Remembered At Memorial Service
McALESTER, Oklahoma - Family and friends said farewell to the McAlester taxi driver found murdered on New Year's Day at a memorial service held January 6 at the McAlester Expo.
Elizabeth Prichard is an owner of Roseanna's Italian Restaurant, where Dustin Parker once worked. She spoke at his memorial, saying Dustin was known for his smile and love for his family.
"I am going to miss his goofy behavior and the way he took on life, he never let anything get him down," Prichard said.
Prichard said she is still in shock as she spoke to Parker just the day before his death. Dustin was currently a Rover Taxi driver and was a former host for Roseanna’s.
"Dustin and I spoke on the phone Monday night," Prichard said. “He wanted to come back to work for us and missed the Rosanna’s family. That was our last conversation."
Prichard also said Parker’s death has brought the town together but also heightened fear.
“I think the community has come together as a whole and showed support for Dustin. People don’t understand why. It’s kind of scary right now for the town as a whole," Prichard said.
Friends of Parker like Lauren Nichols also agree his death has left a mark.
"It’s just crazy how things like that can happen in this little town, especially to someone like Dustin. He was the best kind of person," Nichols said.
McAlester Chief of Police Gary Wansick and Mayor John Browne were also in attendance.
Police haven’t made any arrests or know the motive at this time.