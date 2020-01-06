News
Bristow Police Release Photos In Burglary Investigation
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - Bristow Police need help identifying a pickup and a man they said could be connected to several burglaries across the city. Officers said they worked 13 different break-ins and four vandalism calls last month.
Police said the thefts happened at homes, sheds and some cars in different parts of Bristow, and they're working to find if the crimes are connected.
They said two guns are among the things stolen.
If you recognize the photos, call Bristow Police at 918-367-2251.