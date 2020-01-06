Tulsa Police: Man Arrested After Stabbing, Standoff
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Tulsa police said he stabbed a security guard, then barricaded himself inside an apartment, leading to a standoff January 4.
Tulsa police said the standoff with Michael Bennett lasted for hours before officers were able to arrest him.
Tulsa police said this all began because a security guard at the Murdoch Villa apartments near 11th and Utica wanted his cell phone back.
"Officers called in reference to a disturbance," said officer Jeanne Pierce.
The security officer told police Michael Bennett stole his phone, so the officer went to Bennett's unit to get it back Saturday afternoon.
That's when Officer Jeanne Pierce said Bennett grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the officer three times.
The guard called police.
"He had a towel wrapped around his arm and was bleeding heavily," Pierce said.
Police said the guard was treated at a hospital for two cuts to his arm and one to his stomach.
Investigators said surveillance video shows Bennett attack the guard.
Pierce said they tried to contact Bennett, but he locked himself inside his unit.
"It was a known suspect and apartment number. He refused to come out,” Pierce said.
After several hours, Pierce said officers used gas to get him to surrender.
She said she doesn't know why Bennett stabbed the security guard, but she's just happy nobody else got hurt.
"Using less lethal and get somebody in custody is always our first choice in a situation like that," Pierce said.
Bennett is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction.