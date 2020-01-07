SpaceX currently plans more than 30 launches in 2020, with about half of them devoted to Starlink.

Six launches of 60 Starlink satellites each will provide a "useful" network and another six launches after that will provide minimal global coverage. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said the company will continue to expand the network after that to provide more complete coverage and to keep up with bandwidth demand.

"Six launches, once they're in their operational orbit, gets us global connectivity, but there are gaps in between," Shotwell said. "Twelve launches gets us connectivity with no gaps down to a latitude of roughly 25 degrees. And then 24 missions gets us global coverage with no data gaps.

"So what's preventing us from providing service? Getting the right number of satellites up in orbit. We will start offering service (in mid-2020) because we (will) have those 12 launches."

The eventual network is designed to provide "high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, ideally throughout the world," Musk said. "This would provide connectivity to people that don't have any connectivity today or where it's extremely expensive and unreliable."

The Starlink system also will serve "people who may have connectivity today in developed areas of the world but it's very expensive," he added. "This will provide a competitive option for them."