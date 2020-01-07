News
Tulsa Police Search For Driver After Chase Ends
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they are searching for a driver who, they said, ran away from officers after a police chase ended near 25th Street and Memorial.
Police said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle after running the tag information and finding out that it was stolen.
The driver managed to get away from that officer near 24th and Memorial, but police said another officer found the vehicle in the Evergreen Apartments, where the driver crashed into a dumpster.
Police said the chase averaged around 40 to 45 miles per hour, but the vehicle still appears to be in working order.
You can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS if you know anything about the driver and where that driver might be.