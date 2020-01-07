News
Tulsa Mayor To Hold 1st Town Hall Meeting On Selecting New Police Chief
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will hold the first of three town hall meetings Tuesday to ask people for ideas when it comes to selecting a new Tulsa police chief.
Current Chief Chuck Jordan is retiring next month after 10 years as chief.
Tuesday's meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Hardesty Regional Library near 91st Street and Memorial.
People will be able to give suggestions for what they want to see in Tulsa's next police chief.