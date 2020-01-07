Dozens Killed In Stampede In Iran
Dozens are dead after a stampede at a funeral procession for the Iranian general who was killed in a U.S. air strike last week.
Iranian state T-V reports that 32 people were killed and nearly 50 others were hurt during that stampede today.
And now, just days after the deadly drone strike, U.S. officials are on alert for possible retaliation.
An Iranian news agency said officials have 13 possible plans to retaliate.
President Trump defended his decision to approve the strike saying "we are a lot safer because of it."
The U.S. has sent more troops overseas since the attack, but Iraq's parliament is calling to remove our troops.
Tuesday, the Trump administration is scheduled to brief congressional leaders about the intelligence that led to Soleimani's killing.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote this week to limit President Trump's use of military force against Iran.