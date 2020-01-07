News
Tulsa Young Professionals Announce Future Plans For The Organization
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Young Professionals organization is celebrating 15 years in 2020 and they're also making some changes.
TYPros Chair Chelsea Kester and Interim Executive Director Andrea Pemberton joined Six in the Morning to talk about the future of the organization. The TYPros will be meeting at the Circle Cinema, in the Kendall Whittier District at 5:30 pm on the second Monday of the month for their new monthly meetings.
They say monthly meetings will consist of networking, a brief presentation and then we will break out to different businesses throughout Kendall Whittier and get to work on making Tulsa a better place to live, work and play.
