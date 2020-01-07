News
Tulsa County Deputies Respond To Turley Bank Robbery
Tuesday, January 7th 2020, 9:54 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Tulsa Police Department are responding to a bank robbery at the Oklahoma Capital Bank at 6500 N Peoria Ave in Turley.
According to deputies, a man entered the bank wearing a black hoodie and black hat and gave a note to a teller saying he had an explosive device strapped to him. The employees handed cash over to the suspect who then fled out the back door. Deputies say he was last seen headed South down the Osage Trail.
Tulsa Police K-9 units are searching the trail and a helicopter has been called in to assist.